Cane Cutters Go Extras, Lose to Brazos Valley

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters fell 15-12 to the Brazos Valley Bombers in the series opener Friday night at Fabacher Field.

The Cane Cutters got off to a 6-0 lead in the early innings but Brazos Valley made a comeback with eight runs in the fifth inning. Acadiana scored runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at eight, and after a scoreless eighth and ninth, it was time for extra innings. Both teams started each extra inning with a runner on second. Neither team scored in the tenth but the Bombers put up seven in the top of the eleventh. Acadiana mounted their own rally but fell short as they were only able to plate four more runs in the bottom of the inning.

Trace Henry (UL-Monroe) and Cole McConnell (Louisiana Tech) each went 3-for-6 with two runs scored. Henry also tallied two RBI. Jacob Burke (Southeastern) went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and Peyton Lejeune (LSUE) hit 2-for-6 with two runs and three RBI.

The Cane Cutters look to even the series at 7 p.m. Saturday. It's Military Appreciation Night presented by Carson Veterinary Clinic. All military personnel, both present and retired, and their families will receive complimentary admission courtesy of Carson Veterinary Clinic.

All home games will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All Texas Collegiate League games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV at https://tcl-tv.vewbie.com/. For more information on tickets, promotions, advertising and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's website at canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters front office at (337) 451-6582.

