Cane Cutters Continue Hot Streak with Win over HairyMen

July 24, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Acadiana Cane Cutters News Release





Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters took a 3-0 victory in the series opener against the Round Rock HairyMen Friday Night at Fabacher Field. The Acadiana pitching staff totaled 15 strikeouts in the win.

Starting pitcher Chandler Best (Southern Miss) was named Powerade Player of the Game after compiling 11 strikeouts with only one hit and one walk over five innings. Hayden Johns (New Mexico State) made his final outing of the summer with three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and two walks. Matt Adams (Southern Miss) came in to earn his third save with a scoreless ninth, allowing only one hit and striking out three.

The Cane Cutters got on the board in the fourth inning when Zavier Moore (Southern) came in to score on an RBI single by Champ Artigues (Southeastern).

Caleb Hill (Nicholls State) singled to start the fifth, stole second and came around to score on a single by Trace Henry (ULM). Henry came in to score on an RBI single by Cole McConnell (LA Tech).

Acadiana hosts Round Rock in game two of the series tomorrow night and it is Purple and Gold Night where fans that wear their Tiger gear will receive $5 tickets. Sunday will be the Cane Cutters' annual Jr. Home Run Derby where youth ages 6-14 will compete to be this year's home run king. To register please call the Cane Cutters office at (337) 451-6582. There is a $30.00 registration fee for the derby.

All home games begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All Texas Collegiate League games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV at https://tcl-tv.vewbie.com/. For more information on tickets, promotions, advertising and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's website at canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters front office at (337) 451-6582.

