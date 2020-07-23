Cane Cutters Blow out Texarkana in Doubleheader

Texarkana, Texas - The Acadiana Cane Cutters swept the Texarkana Twins in a doubleheader Thursday night at George Dobson Field after canceling the opener on Tuesday and postponing Wednesday's game due to weather conditions.

The Cane Cutters defeated the Twins 13-1 in game one and 14-2 in game two, adding to a three-game win streak and an 8-11 record.

Bailey Holstein (UNO) started game one, throwing five scoreless innings before allowing a run in the sixth and finished the night with just three hits and two walks while striking out five. Reed Vincent (Belhaven University) relieved Holstein in the sixth without allowing any hits or runs and fanning one. Levi David (Northwestern State) closed out game one with a scoreless seventh, giving up just two hits and a walk.

The Cane Cutters jumped out to a 3-0 start with two runs in the first and a solo bomb by Ethan Lege (Delgado Community College) in the third. The infielder kicked off a five run fourth inning with a base hit in the fourth and came around to score on an RBI by Marshall Skinner (Northwestern State). A pair of doubles from the birthday boy Peyton Lejeune (LSUE) and Zavier Moore (Southern) put Acadiana ahead 8-0 going into the fifth where the Cutters added two more for a 10-0 lead.

Will Veillon (BRCC) continued his hot streak at the plate with a three-run no-doubt homer in the sixth to put the Cane Cutters up 13-0. Texarkana scores one in the bottom of the inning to avoid the shutout.

Acadiana kept things rolling in game two with a 14-2 victory. Hunter Meche (LSUA) started game two, giving up two runs (earned) on five hits and one walk but fanning five with four scoreless innings. Josh Mancuso (Nicholls State) took over for the final two innings of the night allowing just one hit and strikeout out four.

Acadiana got off to another fast start with three runs on the first. Veillon led off with a double off the wall and cane around to put the Cutters on the board off an RBI single by Lejeune. Logan McLeod (La Tech) brought in two more with another RBI single.

The Twins cut the lead to one with two runs on the bottom of the first but it would be the last time they'd score for the night. A five-run second inning thanks to RBIs from Moore and Cole McConnell (LA Tech) to male it 7-2. A walk to Tyler Thibodeaux made it 8-2. Two more runs in the third made it 10-2.

After two scoreless, Veillon drove in three more with a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the sixth and then cane around to score the final run of the night on a sacrifice fly by Lejeune.

