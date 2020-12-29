Cane Cutters Announce New Head Coach

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters are thrilled to announce the return of Darien Dukes as he is poised to take on the position of Head Coach for the team's upcoming 2021 season. Dukes brings familiarity to the program and a desire to lead our squad to a winning season as the summer approaches.

Dukes grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana where he attended Trinity Heights Christian Academy high school. He then went to Baptist Christian College where he won two national championships and earned his degree. In 1997, his coaching career began as Head Coach for River Oaks School and has since been a Head Coach for Mt. Olive Christian (98-02), McLeod High (06-10), and Northwood High (10-19). He also has experience as an Assistant Coach with Benton High and Simsboro High. Dukes has twenty years of experience with the Men's League in Shreveport, and he also spent time in professional baseball on the coaching staff of the Shreveport-Bossier Captains (American Association), where they won a championship in 2010. He is married to Dr. Kristi Dukes and has two children, Gavin and Breanne.

"I am super excited and grateful for this opportunity from the Chalmers to be Head Coach of the Cane Cutters," said Dukes. "I am looking forward to celebrating our tenth anniversary on our mission to bring a championship home."

"Coach Dukes is one of the hardest working coaches that we have had. We are thrilled to have him take over the Head Coaching job this season," says Richard Chalmers, Owner of the Cane Cutters.

