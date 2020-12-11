Cane Cutters Announce New GM

Lafayette, LA. - December 10, 2020 - The Acadiana Cane Cutters are pleased to welcome Mr. Jonas Landry as their new General Manager.

Landry, a lifelong resident and leader in the local Acadiana community, brings with him nearly fifteen years of experience in marketing, public relations, event management and business development to the summer collegiate baseball team. He has worked for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, American Heart Association, and local media outlets. Landry is a graduate from UL and holds a B.A. in Mass Communication. He is the proud husband of Ashleigh Landry (UL 2007) and proud father of Jackson (7) and Jameson (4) Landry.

"I'm beyond blessed and excited to join the Cane Cutters family as the new General Manager. This team has been a staple of the Acadiana area for many years, and we are proud to be gearing up for our 10th Anniversary this year. Allons-y Cane Cutters!"

In his previous roles prior to joining the Cane Cutters, Landry successfully created, marketed, and executed over 500 university and non-profit events that grossed over $2.5 million in revenue. Richard Chalmers, owner of the Acadiana Cane Cutters, said "We are very excited to have Jonas join the Cane Cutters. His experience and Lafayette background will be extremely helpful as we launch the exciting Cane Cutters 2.0."

