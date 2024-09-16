Canadian Soccer Legend Atiba Hutchinson Reflects on Life and Career as he Releases Memoir

September 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Kristian Jack caught up with #CanMNT legend Atiba Hutchinson at the Allstate Soccer Show on Sunday to chat about his life and career, as well as the release of his new book "The Beautiful Dream"

There will be a book signing TOMORROW, September 17, in Brampton, Ontario. Full details in the video!

Pick up your copy here: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/727223/the-beautiful-dream-by-atiba-hutchinson-with-dan-robson/9780735247352

