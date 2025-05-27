Canadian Premier League To Launch "On Tour" Weekend With Free FanFest In Québec City

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) will kick off its CPL On Tour: Québec 2025 festivities this week with a FanFest at Parc Victoria on Thursday, May 29 and Friday, May 30 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The CPL On Tour FanFest will bring soccer fans and members of the Québec City community closer to the game of soccer through player appearances, interactive activities, and unforgettable experiences. Whether a lifelong supporter or new to the beautiful game, there will be something for everyone at Parc Victoria, which is located at 160 rue Cardinal-Maurice-Roy.

"The CPL On Tour FanFest is about building connections through soccer," said Marni Dicker, Executive Vice President, Canadian Premier League. "We're excited to bring the league directly to the community through this FanFest, to engage with existing and new fans, and to give them a unique chance to get to know the players, clubs, and culture that make the CPL so special."

Admission to the FanFest is completely free, and no registration is required.

FanFest highlights will include:

Meet and greets and autograph signings with players from Halifax Wanderers and York United FC of the CPL -

Photo opportunities with the Canadian Premier League Shield and the North Star Cup, the league's regular season and playoff trophies. -

Mini-matches, skills demos, and youth soccer challenges -

Poster/sign-making station to show your team pride -

EuroClass soccer skills development programming -

Giveaways, prizes, and official CPL merchandise -

A lively atmosphere with music, games, and family-friendly fun

The CPL On Tour FanFest will be just the start of a three-day celebration of soccer in Québec City, which will culminate in the CPL On Tour game between the Halifax Wanderers and York United FC. Tickets are now on sale at canpl.ca/quebec. One ticket grants fans access to all three exciting events at TELUS Stadium at University of Laval on matchday:

A U-19 showcase match, where fans will have the opportunity to get a first look at what could be the province's next generation of professional soccer players. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 12 p.m. ET. -

A viewing party for the UEFA Champions League Final at 3 p.m. ET, with the match between France's Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Italy's Inter Milan shown live on the stadium's big screen -

A regular-season CPL match between York United FC and Halifax Wanderers FC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Fans in attendance will experience in-stadium activations, special drink offers and more planned throughout the day.

The match will also be broadcast with French and English commentary on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and will be made available on YouTube.







