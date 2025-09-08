Canadian Premier League Launches "Rise to the North" Campaign Ahead of Run-In, Playoffs

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today unveiled its "Rise to the North" campaign, a new rallying cry that will define the final stretch of the league season, from the decisive run-in to the playoffs to one club lifting the coveted North Star Cup at the marquee 2025 CPL Final.

More than a finish line, Rise to the North reflects the climb of Canadian clubs and their players on the national and global stage: from chasing the CPL Shield, the North Star Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup berths to building legacies that stretch far beyond our borders.

"With Rise to the North, we're celebrating the uphill battle - from the final push of the regular season, through every playoff clash, all the way to the lifting of the North Star Cup at the CPL Final. It's about every step of the climb, every obstacle faced, and every celebration along the way," said George Fadel, Vice President, Marketing, Canadian Premier League.

"We're excited to bring our supporters closer to the action during the most exciting moments of the season, as our clubs and players rise in pursuit of the CPL Shield, the North Star Cup, their place on the continental stage and more."

Rise to the North will unfold in four defining stages that will shape the road to the North Star Cup:

The Chase (Through Oct. 17) - The final stretch of the regular season, with clubs battling for every point in pursuit of the CPL Shield - awarded to the Regular Season Winners - a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berth, playoff positioning, and home-field advantage. At the same time, players are pushing for individual honours, from the Golden Boot to Player of the Year, as they look to rise above the rest.

The Outcome (Oct. 18) - The regular season finale. All clubs kick off simultaneously on a day where playoff dreams, heartbreaks and home-field advantage are finalized in just 90 minutes. With the table so close, the clinching of the CPL Shield - and a Concacaf Champions Cup berth - could go down to the wire.

CPL Playoffs (Oct. 21/22 to Nov. 2/3) - The top five clubs from the regular season enter the existing playoff format, now elevated with bold new branding under the Rise to the North campaign. Each stage represents a step higher in the climb:

The Ascent Begins with the Knockout Match between the 4th- and 5th-place finishers.

The Climb Continues with the Semifinal Qualifier between the Knockout Match winner and the 3rd-place club.

It's a Summit Showdown in the Championship Semifinal, featuring the top two teams battling for the right to host the CPL Final.

There's one remaining Gateway to Glory in the Contender Semifinal, where the loser of the Championship Semifinal meets the winner of the Semifinal Qualifier for the last ticket to the CPL Final.

CPL Final (Nov. 8/9) - The peak of the journey. One club will rise above all to lift the North Star Cup, be crowned Canadian Premier League Champion and earn its place in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

"Rise to the North is more than a campaign, it's a platform that shines a spotlight on the CPL and brings more eyes to our league during the most competitive stretch of the season, as clubs battle for the CPL Shield, playoff positioning, and the North Star Cup at the CPL Final," said Costa Smyrniotis, Executive Vice President, Football, Canadian Premier League.

"This platform not only showcases the intensity on the pitch, but also creates new opportunities for our clubs and players to be seen and to compete at higher levels, reinforcing that the CPL is more than a domestic competition - it's a gateway for our talent and a showcase to the rest of the world."

The CPL Playoffs are scheduled to begin on Oct. 21 or 22, with the Final set for Nov. 8 or 9, depending on where the matches are played. Dates, times, and matchups will be confirmed after the conclusion of the regular season.

Every step of the Rise to the North action will be broadcast live on OneSoccer, with select matches also available on TSN.

Don't miss a moment of the climb: Rise to the North with us and see who will lift the North Star Cup at the 2025 CPL Final. For more information, visit canpl.ca/risetothenorth.







