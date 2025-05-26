Canadian Premier League Invites Fans to Join the Countdown: "One Year out - CPL Welcomes the World" Themed Matches Kick off June 14 & 15

May 26, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The countdown is on. With just one year until Canada hosts the global soccer community on home soil, the Canadian Premier League (CPL) is set to mark the moment with four special themed matches on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 - part of a nationwide celebration "One Year Out: CPL Welcomes the World," presented by Hellmann's Canada.

The uniquely Canadian kickoff to the world's biggest game will be hosted coast to coast by the Halifax Wanderers, Atlético Ottawa, Vancouver FC, and Pacific FC. These matches will bring all eight CPL clubs together for a weekend that celebrates Canada's incredible diversity, and its role as a proud co-host of the FIFA World Cup 2026©.

Themed activities will highlight the multicultural spirit of the CPL - a league where players, coaches, and supporters from all walks of life unite around the beautiful game. All CPL players and coaches will wear custom pre-match shirts honoring their heritage, reflecting the broad range of backgrounds that make up the league.

Fans in attendance can expect a vibrant, festival-style experience with live entertainment, giveaways, photo opportunities, interactive partner activations and more surprises that celebrate soccer's global community, right here at home.

"One Year Out: CPL Welcomes the World isn't just a countdown to a historic moment - it's a reflection of who we are as a country and as a league," said Glen Johnson, Executive Vice President, Canadian Premier League and Canadian Soccer Business.

"Soccer thrives on the richness of diverse cultures. The CPL is proudly made in Canada, played in Canada, and loved in Canada by people from all backgrounds. We're thrilled to honour those communities as we look ahead to an unforgettable summer in 2026."

Tickets are now on sale for the four "One Year Out: CPL Welcomes the World" matches:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time

Saturday, June 14 Halifax Wanderers Cavalry FC Wanderers Grounds Halifax, NS 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Saturday, June 14 Pacific FC York United FC Starlight Stadium Langford, B.C. 6p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Sunday, June 15 Vancouver FC Forge FC Langley Events Centre Langley, B.C. 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Sunday, June 15 Atlético Ottawa Valour FC TD Place Stadium Ottawa, ON 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

All matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.