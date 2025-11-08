Canadian Premier League Honours Victor Montagliani with New Builders Recognition, Celebrates Individual Accomplishments at 2025 CPL Awards

Published on November 7, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Gatineau, QC - The Canadian Premier League today celebrated the standout performances of its 2025 regular season at its annual in-person award ceremony, held at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. as part of this year's CPL Final festivities in Ottawa, Ont.

The celebration included the introduction of a new Builders Award, created to recognize individuals who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the growth and development of the CPL and whose leadership, vision, and dedication have played a meaningful role in advancing the game in Canada.

Canadian Soccer Business Group CEO James Johnson was on hand to announce the new award as well as its inaugural honouree, Victor Montagliani, Vice President of FIFA and President of Concacaf.

Victor Montagliani Honoured with Inaugural CPL Builders Award

The CPL bestowed its first Builders Award upon Victor Montagliani, Vice President of FIFA and President of Concacaf, with the inaugural CPL Builders Award during Friday night's ceremony, recognizing his lifelong dedication to advancing the game in Canada.

Montagliani played a central role in conceptualizing and championing the CPL prior to its launch in 2019, advocating for a professional pathway that would create opportunities for Canadian players, coaches, and administrators. He has remained a steadfast supporter of the league as it has grown over seven seasons, even while serving in international leadership roles with Concacaf and FIFA, culminating in his pivotal role in securing Canada as a co-host nation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside the U.S. and Mexico.

His continued advocacy has reinforced the league's role in building a sustainable soccer culture nationwide.

"Victor's leadership has been foundational to everything we've built," said James Johnson, Group CEO, Canadian Soccer Business. "He was instrumental in bringing the CPL from concept to reality, and his belief in Canada's potential has paved the way for a generation of players and leaders. This award recognizes his extraordinary vision and lasting impact on our game."

Montagliani will be presented with the Builders Award by CSB Chairman Scott Mitchell ahead of Sunday's CPL Final at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, Ont.

"I am deeply humbled by this award. When we first set out to launch a professional men's football league, it was simply a dream. Today, 13 years later, we have collectively built something truly special, something that has forever transformed this beautiful sport in Canada," said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani.

"And this is just the beginning. With the FIFA World Cup approaching next summer and a women's league now fully underway, we can proudly say that football has become an industry in Canada, creating opportunities both on and off the field. The future of football in our country holds limitless possibilities."

Celebrating Season Excellence

The top two teams from the 2025 CPL regular season, Atlético Ottawa and Forge FC, were also recognized during Friday's celebration.

Atleti forward Samuel Salter walked away with three prestigious trophies - Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and Golden Boot - after a record-setting campaign that saw him set new single-season marks for both total goals, with 19, and matches with at least one goal, at 14.

The native of Laval, Que. becomes the first player in CPL history to capture three individual awards in a single season.

Three players from regular season winners Forge FC's squad went home victorious after capturing the CPL Shield as the top-performing team over the 28-game calendar.

Jassem Koleilat earned top goalkeeping honours as this year's Golden Glove winner after recording a league-record 13 clean sheets and posting the fewest goals conceded per 90 minutes (0.78).

Daniel Nimick captured Defender of the Year, after anchoring the league's best defence and leading all CPL players in progressive carries (282), blocks (24) and possessions won in the defensive third (99).

And Bobby Smyrniotis earned Coach of the Year for the second straight year after guiding Forge through a remarkable 20-game unbeaten run between April and August 2025 and capture to secure its second regular season title. Forge set a club record for points and goals, went undefeated at home and suffered just two losses overall.

This year's Best Canadian U-21 Award was awarded to Halifax Wanderers FC forward Tiago Coimbra, who finished second in the CPL's scoring race in 2025 behind Salter. That tally tied the single-season CPL record for most goals scored by a U-21 player with Tristan Borges (2019) and Osaze De Rosario (2022).

The end-of-year awards are voted on by media and club technical staff and based on performances during the 2025 regular season, not including Canadian Championship, Concacaf or playoff action. Winners were each presented with a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art conceived of, and carved, by artists from Kinngait (Cape Dorset) and Mittimatalik (Pond Inlet), Nunavut.

One More Individual Honour to be Awarded

One individual honour remains: the CPL Final MVP Fuelled by Gatorade, which will be presented following Sunday's CPL Final. The honour, in its second year, will be voted on by select media members who regularly covered the 2025 CPL regular season and playoffs and will recognize the player with the most outstanding performance in the championship match.

The 2025 CPL Final will kick off on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on TSN and OneSoccer. Fans can tune in to an hour-long pregame show featuring live coverage from TD Place.







