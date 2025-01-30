Canadian Premier League Announces Partnership with WeatherTech Canada

January 30, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced a new multi-year partnership agreement that sees WeatherTech Canada become its Official Automotive Accessories Partner.

As part of the new collaboration, WeatherTech Canada also becomes the front of jersey sponsor for four-time CPL Champions and reigning CPL Regular Season Winners Forge FC.

The agreement was negotiated by Canadian Soccer Business.

"We are thrilled to welcome WeatherTech Canada as the Official Automotive Accessories Partner of the Canadian Premier League," said Glen Johnson, Executive Vice President, Canadian Premier League and Canadian Soccer Business. "WeatherTech Canada is familiar with our league and what we're building, and we're excited to have them as part of our team."

The WeatherTech logo will adorn Forge jerseys in official competition starting next month, when the team faces C.F. Monterrey of Mexico's Liga MX in the opening round of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the region's most prestigious club competition which sees the top squads from North and Central America and the Caribbean go head to head. The WeatherTech logo will subsequently feature prominently when Forge's 2025 kits are unveiled later this spring. The squad will wear those jersey in CPL and TELUS Canadian Championship play this year.

"We are pleased to become an official CPL partner while continuing our long-standing relationship with Forge FC," said Joe Magri & Tony Page, Co-owners, WeatherTech Canada. "With our headquarters originally located on Parkdale Avenue in Hamilton, featuring the WeatherTech logo on the jersey's front has great meaning to our company. We are proud to support Forge while they represent Hamilton on both the national and international stage."

Forge will host C.F. Monterrey in its first match of the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton, Ont. Tickets are available here. The team will subsequently visit Monterrey, Mexico on Tuesday, Feb. 11 for the second match of the two-legged tie.

"Forge has been a proud partner of WeatherTech Canada since day one of the club's existence, and we are thrilled that their logo will be front and centre on our jerseys in the years to come," said Nicole Demers, Vice President of Business Operations, Forge FC. "What better way to kick off this partnership than by having the WeatherTech Canada logo make its debut as we kick off our 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign, with a global audience tuning in to see our club compete with some of the best sides in the region."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.