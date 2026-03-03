Canadian Elite Basketball League and CBC Sports Reunite in Landmark Five-Year Broadcast Partnership

Published on March 3, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and CBC Sports today announced a landmark five-year broadcast partnership that will see marquee games air on CBC TV, including the first best-of-three CEBL Finals in league history, and all games live streamed on CBC Gem and CBC Sports YouTube.

"As Canada's professional basketball league, with 10 teams across the country, our focus is simple, to meet fans where they are," said CEBL President and CEO Ty Mazereeuw. "Partnering with CBC Sports brings the CEBL to more Canadians on a trusted national stage, and expands access across digital platforms including CBC Gem and YouTube, giving basketball fans of all ages more choice in how they follow our biggest moments."

"Canadian basketball is having a moment right now on the world stage, and through our partnership with the CEBL, we can bring the energy and momentum of Canada's top young players to fans across the country," said Chris Wilson, Executive Director, Sports and Olympics, CBC. "We are excited to share the excitement from the court with wider audiences on CBC's platforms, and to interact with and serve local fans in CEBL locations across Canada."

CBC Sports was the league's broadcast partner for its inaugural seasons from 2019 through 2022, and with the new partnership, for the next five years CBC Sports will offer select regular-season games on CBC TV and all regular-season and playoff games on CBC Gem and CBC Sports YouTube. Available platforms will also include CEBL+. The CEBL's full 2026 broadcast schedule and more broadcast-related announcements are coming soon.

For the full 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League game schedule, visit cebl.ca/schedule. Details on the League's new playoff format are available at cebl.ca/playoffs, and ticket information for all CEBL games can be found at cebl.ca/tickets.







