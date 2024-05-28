Canada's Professional Women's Soccer League to be Named the Northern Super League

May 28, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Toronto, ON - Canada, the wait is finally over. Women's soccer in this country will reach new and exciting heights on the platform it deserves next spring.

Diana Matheson, CEO and Co-Founder of Project 8, revealed today Northern Super League as the official name for Canada's highly anticipated professional women's soccer league.

The Northern Super League will kick off its inaugural season in April 2025 with six founding clubs from key markets nationwide.

Matheson further confirmed that clubs based in Ottawa and Montreal will join previously announced franchises in Halifax, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

"We are thrilled to announce this update to soccer fans across Canada as we take a big step toward our season opener in April 2025," said Matheson.

"After years without a professional women's domestic soccer league, the Northern Super League and its six founding clubs will fill a significant void in Canada and bring about meaningful change coast to coast. We are proud to launch with a name that will instill pride in all those who play and love the game. With a brand that is fresh, we welcome all who want to be a part of this exciting moment in Canadian sports history."

All six Northern Super League clubs are owned and operated by independent ownership groups. Northern Super League's slate of founding corporate partners, Canadian Tire Corporation, DoorDash, CIBC and Air Canada, have all shared their excitement about today's announcement (in attached exhibit).

"Congratulations to everyone involved in the exciting evolution of the newly-named Northern Super League. Canada Soccer remains steadfast in its support for professional women's soccer in our country, and we will continue to work alongside Diana and the staff to ensure a successful kickoff next April," added Kevin Blue, CEO and General Secretary at Canada Soccer.

Competitive Format and Compensation

The Northern Super League will feature a 25-game regular season schedule followed by playoffs and a National Championship in Fall 2025. All clubs will operate with a salary cap structure and minimum salaries aligned with established leagues worldwide.

While creating a home for Canadian players remains a key focus, the Northern Super League will also feature world-class international talent to help elevate the overall quality of play and drive further development.

Additional details on league executives, player signings, and league scheduling will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Story Behind the Brand: Spirit of Canada Inspired Name and Emblem

A significant void in available pathways stunted the development of women's soccer in Canada, and the Northern Super League will be the 'big bang' in the industry, kickstarting an entirely new universe next April. By intentionally omitting "women," the league firmly declares its ambitions to be equal to other leagues in professional sports, inviting all who love the beautiful game and who want to be a part of the growth in professional women's sports to feel included. "Super League" communicates the elite calibre of players expected to fill club rosters.

The vibrant Aurora Borealis inspired the league colour palette and the serpentine-style font symbolizes dynamic team play on the pitch. The four-pointed north star finally signifies the league's strength, vision, and steadfast presence to cement itself as a beacon for what sport can and should be in Canada and beyond.

The Northern Super League brand was developed by Canadian creative agency Broken Heart Love Affair.

Limited Northern Super League Merchandise

A limited amount of official Northern Super League gear, including high-quality sweatshirts, hats and T-shirts featuring the new logo and brand elements, is now available for fans to purchase at www.NSL.ca. Products are available in baby, youth and adult sizes, with bilingual options.

About Northern Super League

Northern Super League is a new Canadian professional women's soccer league, which currently consists of six clubs in key Canadian markets and is set to kick off in spring of 2025. The league is built by players and supporters of the beautiful game with best practices from around the world and aims to further Canadian excellence in sport, equity and inclusion. For more information and updates on the Northern Super League, please visit www.NSL.ca

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.