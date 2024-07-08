Can the CanMNT Shock Messi and Argentina in Copa América Semis? I CPL Newsroom, Pres. by Volkswagen

July 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Tomorrow night, Canada take on World Cup champion Argentina in the Copa América semifinals! Charlie and Mitchell discuss how Canada got here, and the challenges that Lionel Messi's side will bring to them on Tuesday in New Jersey.

Full episode: https://youtu.be/K_hFVfEANKE?si=SvEVmOEVCDHYpZaQ -- : OneSoccer

