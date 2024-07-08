Can the CanMNT Shock Messi and Argentina in Copa América Semis? I CPL Newsroom, Pres. by Volkswagen
July 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Tomorrow night, Canada take on World Cup champion Argentina in the Copa América semifinals! Charlie and Mitchell discuss how Canada got here, and the challenges that Lionel Messi's side will bring to them on Tuesday in New Jersey.
Full episode: https://youtu.be/K_hFVfEANKE?si=SvEVmOEVCDHYpZaQ -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 8, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.