California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers OVERTIME Full Game Highlights
August 17, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
California Redwoods YouTube Video
Game of the Utah Archers Homecoming Weekend. Can the California Redwoods complete the upset and hang on to their playoff hopes? Or will the reigning champs end up on top?
