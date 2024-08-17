California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers OVERTIME Full Game Highlights

August 17, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

California Redwoods YouTube Video







Game of the Utah Archers Homecoming Weekend. Can the California Redwoods complete the upset and hang on to their playoff hopes? Or will the reigning champs end up on top?

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.