Calgary Surge Recognized with 2025 CEBL Digital Excellence Award

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Monday that the Calgary Surge are the recipients of the 2025 CEBL Digital Excellence Award - the first of the league's four annual Business Awards that will be revealed from October 27-30.

DIGITAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Awarded to the franchise that best delivers graphic and video content that demonstrates excellence in quality of presentation and appeal, creativity and innovation, and overall consistency, while driving interactive engagement with designated targeted audiences that show a measurable impact for followers, partners, and for the franchise's business and brand awareness. Voted 40 per cent by quantifiable measures in-season from May 1 to August 31 and 60 per cent by vote.

2025 Winner: Calgary Surge

Delivering an outstanding digital campaign throughout the 2025 CEBL season, the Calgary Surge led the league with the highest growth in email insider subscribers, boasting a remarkable 58 per cent year-over-year increase. Their social media presence also surged, growing their followership by 18 per cent overall and achieving an impressive 102 per cent year-over-year increase on TikTok.

With over 14.6 million social media impressions, the second-highest in the league, Calgary established itself as a digital powerhouse in 2025. The Surge also secured a top-three position in unique web visits, further demonstrating their strong online engagement.

Their comprehensive digital effort translated directly into tangible results, driving the highest fan universe growth in ticketing across the CEBL, with a 19 per cent year-over-year increase in Calgary.

The 2025 recognition marks the second time in three seasons that the Calgary Surge have earned the Digital Excellence Award, reaffirming their place as a league leader in fan engagement and digital innovation.

The 2025 CEBL Business Awards consist of four awards, given in recognition of accomplishments at both the team and executive levels (Award - Announcement Date - Winner):

ðź-Digital Excellence Award - Monday, October 27 - Calgary Surge

Community Champion - Tuesday, October 28 - TBA

Executive of the Year - Wednesday, October 29 - TBA

Franchise of the Year - Thursday, October 30 - TBA

Award winners were voted on by various groups comprised of league and team executives, including, but not limited to, members of the CEBL's Leadership Team and all 10 team presidents.







