Calgary Surge Named 2025 CEBL Franchise of the Year

Published on October 30, 2025 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that the Calgary Surge have been named the 2025 CEBL Franchise of the Year. The Surge, who also earned the Digital Excellence Award, captured two of the league's four annual Business Awards, while the Vancouver Bandits secured the Community Champion and Executive of the Year (Dylan Kular, President) honours earlier this week.

FRANCHISE OF THE YEAR

Awarded to the franchise that best represents the values of the CEBL through good internal governance, engagement in the community, commitment to innovation, success on the basketball court and with revenue generation, demonstration of a long-term vision for sustainable business growth, and promotion of Canadian basketball.

2025 Winner: Calgary Surge

The Calgary Surge delivered a breakthrough year in 2025, combining elite on-court performance with record-setting business growth and deepening community impact.

On the court, the Surge captured their second Western Conference Championship in three years, advanced to a third consecutive Championship Weekend, and posted a franchise-best 17-7 record, finishing second overall in the league standings. Calgary led the CEBL in rebounds, steals, fouls drawn, and free throw attempts, while allowing the fewest points against.

The team's success was driven by a deep and dynamic roster assembled by General Manager Shane James and guided by Head Coach Kaleb Canales. Key individual highlights from the Surge's 2025 season include:

Jameer Nelson Jr. set a CEBL single-season record with 57 steals, was named Defensive Player of the Year, and set a CEBL single-game playoff record with 39 points

Greg Brown III posted the third-most blocked shots (41) and fourth-most rebounds (188) ever in a single CEBL season, and was runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year

Evan Gilyard II broke the regular season franchise single-game scoring record (37 points) and set a CEBL playoff record with eight three-pointers

Sean Miller-Moore tied for the league lead in Target Score Winners (6) and set a new Canadian single-season scoring record (427 points)

Off the court, the Surge continue to redefine fan experience and community engagement. Calgary retained the largest single-game attendance record in league history and in 2025 recorded their second, third and fourth highest-attended and highest-grossing games in franchise history. The organization also became the first in CEBL history to host regular season games in three venues - WinSport Event Centre, Scotiabank Saddledome (headlining the Calgary Stampede), and Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer, which marked the first neutral-site game in league history.

Community impact remains a hallmark of the franchise's identity. This year saw the launch of SURGE CITY HOOPS, a free youth basketball initiative in partnership with the City of Calgary. Through the Surge ASSIST program with Kids Up Front Calgary, more than 2,250 vulnerable Calgarians gained free access to games in 2025, contributing to nearly $400,000 raised over three years and support for over 6,500 children and families. Additionally, the team has raised nearly $50,000 for KidSport, helping remove financial barriers to youth basketball participation across Calgary.

With bold leadership from Vice-Chairman & President, Jason Ribeiro, community-driven innovation, and a commitment to excellence on and off the court, the Calgary Surge strengthened their reputation as a franchise that embodies excellence, innovation, and community in Canadian basketball.

The 2025 CEBL Business Awards consist of four awards, given in recognition of accomplishments at both the team and executive levels (Award - Announcement Date - Winner):

Digital Excellence Award - Monday, October 27 - Calgary Surge

Community Champion - Tuesday, October 28 - Vancouver Bandits

Executive of the Year - Wednesday, October 29 - Dylan Kular, President, Vancouver Bandits

ðź-Franchise of the Year - Thursday, October 30 - Calgary Surge

Award winners were voted on by various groups comprised of league and team executives, including, but not limited to, members of the CEBL's Leadership Team and all 10 team presidents.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from October 30, 2025

Calgary Surge Named 2025 CEBL Franchise of the Year - CEBL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.