Brennan O'Neill PLL Rookie Year Highlights

April 11, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Denver Outlaws YouTube Video







Brennan O'Neill, the 2025 first overall pick from Duke, exploded in his rookie year with the Denver Outlaws. We compiled his Top 10 Highlights from his first season as a pro.

What do you think of these rankings?

