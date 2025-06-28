Breaking: CEBL All-Time Rebound Leader Young Returns to Scarborough for Fourth Season

June 28, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release









Scarborough Shooting Stars forward Kalif Young

(Scarborough Shooting Stars) Scarborough Shooting Stars forward Kalif Young(Scarborough Shooting Stars)

The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that they have re-signed forward Kalif Young.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 27.8 minutes across 43 games this past season with CSU Oradea in the Romanian League. Young also made appearances in the Romania Cup, FIBA Europe Cup, and Basketball Champions League. He recorded eight double-doubles and scored a season-high 20 points in a March 31 win over Brasov. Young's season stats included 546 points, 426 rebounds, 89 assists, 47 steals, and 38 blocks.

The Providence College alum completed his collegiate career with averages of 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 16.3 minutes per game across 131 games. In his senior year (2019-20), he averaged 5.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while recording several double-digit scoring and rebounding performances.

Young previously played for the Scarborough Shooting Stars during the 2023-2024 season, contributing to their CEBL Championship victory with averages of 8.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 26 minutes per game.

Kalif joins recent signee NC State standout Terquavion Smith as the Shooting Stars continue their strong start to the 2025 season. The team currently holds a 7-5 record and secured a road victory last night against Winnipeg with a final score of 103-93. Their next game is tomorrow, June 29, on the road against the Edmonton Stingers. The Shooting Stars are led by the dynamic trio of Donovan Williams, Cat Barber, and Terquavion Smith. For more information on the team, tickets, and schedule, visit scarboroughshootingstars.ca.

Images from this story







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.