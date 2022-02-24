Blue Wahoos Stadium to Transition Fully to Digital Ticketing in 2022

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Thursday a transition to mobile entry and ticketing for all games and events at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2022 and beyond. Beginning with the ballpark's March high school and college game schedule, Blue Wahoos Stadium will feature an entirely digital ticketing experience, creating a more secure, convenient, and flexible entry system for guests.

"Digital ticketing helps create faster, more efficient, and safer entry and ticket management at the ballpark," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "We are continuously making improvements at Blue Wahoos Stadium to meet the requirements and standards to be affiliated with Major League Baseball, including installing LED lights and a turf field in 2022. Going digital with our tickets meets upcoming MLB requirements for Minor League stadiums, helping ensure the long-term future of affiliated baseball in downtown Pensacola."

Fans may purchase, view, and transfer tickets through their easy-to-create My Tickets account on BlueWahoos.com on their mobile device or computer. On game days, fans may easily access their tickets through My Tickets and have the ticket's barcode scanned at the gates directly from their mobile device.

For more information and step-by-step instructions, fans may visit BlueWahoos.com/Digital. Fans may contact a Blue Wahoos box office representative by phone at (850) 934-8444, by email at Tickets@BlueWahoos.com, or by visiting Blue Wahoos Stadium between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday-Friday for assistance with their My Tickets account. Frequently asked questions and answers are available at BlueWahoos.com/Digital.

Blue Wahoos single-game tickets for the 2022 Minor League Baseball season will go on sale at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, March 1 at BlueWahoos.com, by phone at (850) 934-8444, or in-person at the stadium box office.

