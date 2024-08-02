BlackJacks Stymie Shooting Stars to Reach Eastern Conference Semifinal

August 2, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Ottawa BlackJacks on game night

() Ottawa BlackJacks on game night()

The Ottawa BlackJacks have arrived in the 2024 CEBL playoffs.

Led by Isaih Moore's 22-point, 10-rebound double-double, the BlackJacks played smothering defence and used a second-half surge to defeat the Scarborough Shooting Stars, 90-73, Friday night at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinal.

The 22 points Moore scored is a new BlackJacks single-game playoff record for most points scored in a game.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.