BlackJacks Ride First-Half Lead to Road Victory

Despite a slow start for the Ottawa Blackjacks, they went on a 21-2 run in the second quarter and never looked back, winning 88-73 against the Winnipeg Sea Bears on Saturday night.

Ottawa's Deng Adel (team-high 20 points) hit key shots throughout the game. In the first quarter, he hit a triple to inch within three points, and in the second, he hit a pair of threes to give Ottawa a seven-point and 10-point lead, respectively. In the third, he had a huge block on Terry Roberts, which helped Ottawa maintain an eight-point lead, and he exploited a mismatch down low for two easy points.

Ottawa, however, relied on contributions from the rest of the team unlike Winnipeg's overreliance on the one-two punch of Tevian Jones (game-high 32 points) and Jaylin Williams (16 points).

Ottawa shot 5-for-19 from downtown in the first half, but instantly hit two threes in the second half. Ottawa relied on big man Meshak Lufile when scoring deep inside the paint and Deng's mid-range forced a timeout. In the fourth quarter, Christian Rohlehr's dunk gave them a seven-point buffer, and Rohlehr had a huge impact off the bench today, pouring in 10 points down low...

