Birdsong The Newest Dan in the Majors

DANVILLE, IL - Growing up a Cubs fan, Hayden Birdsong probably never thought that his major league debut would come against the North Siders. But that's what happened with the 2021 Danville Dan from Eastern Illinois made his first start for the San Franscisco Giants on Wednesday night.

The Giants drafted him in the 6th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Giants. He worked his way through their minor league teams the last two years before starting this season at double-A Richmond. After only two starts for triple-A Sacramento, Birdsong - a native of Mattoon, IL - got the call that he'd be starting against the Chicago Cubs on June 26. It was noted during the broadcast that his climb through the minors was the quickest for the Giants since Tim Lincecum made his way to the MLB in 2007.

While Birdsong didn't figure in the decision of the Giants win, he threw 4.2 innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out five and walking three.

Birdsong becomes the 35th Danville Dan to reach the majors, follow Will Klein's callup by the Royals earlier this year. He is the seventh MLB player that current Dans manager Eric Coleman has coached in his 11 years with the Dans.

A founding member of the Prospect League, one of the premier summer college leagues, the Dans are in their 36th season of wood-bat baseball. A list of other Danville Dans in the majors is available online at www.DanvilleDans.com.

