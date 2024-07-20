Billings Outlaws Emerge Victorious in Nationally Broadcasted ArenaBowl

The Arena Football League (AFL) proudly congratulates the Billings Outlaws for their spectacular victory in the ArenaBowl. Their triumph is a testament to their hard work, talent, and determination. We also extend our heartfelt commendation to the Albany Firebirds, our formidable finalists, for their incredible performance in a fiercely competitive game. The ArenaBowl, broadcasted nationally on CBS, showcased the pinnacle of AFL action, providing fans with an unforgettable spectacle that will be remembered for years to come.

As we conclude this remarkable season of the Arena Football League, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made this possible. When we took on the challenge of revitalizing the league amid a tumultuous season, we knew it wouldn't be easy. However, thanks to the incredible dedication and resilience of our community, we've reached the finish line together.

This season has been a testament to our collective spirit and determination. Despite numerous obstacles, we persevered. Our fans have been unwavering in their support, turning every game into a celebration of passion and enthusiasm. Your loyalty has been the bedrock upon which we've rebuilt our league.

Our players have shown immense dedication and professionalism, delivering thrilling performances week after week. You are the heart of this league, and your hard work and commitment have inspired us all.

To our team, organizations, front office, and everyone working behind the scenes - your efforts have been nothing short of heroic. You have adapted, innovated, and sacrificed to ensure we could complete this season. Your hard work has not gone unnoticed, and we are immensely grateful for everything you have done.

A heartfelt thank you to the team over at American Dream for putting together a spectacular event. The atmosphere was electric, and we achieved the unimaginable. Your efforts have truly set a new standard for what our events can achieve.

As we look ahead to the offseason, we recognize there is still much work to be done. We have a solid foundation to build on, and our focus will be on stabilizing our organizational structure and ensuring proper capitalization to formulate a robust enterprise model. These steps are crucial as we aim to elevate the Arena Football League to new heights.

The 2025 season will be different. It will be bigger, better, and more exciting. We are committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for our fans, players, and partners. The future is bright, and we can't wait to share it with all of you.

Thank you once again for your unwavering support and dedication.

Chris Chetty, Managing Member

G6 Sports Group

Middleton, Delaware

