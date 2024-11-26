Big3 Returns to CBS for Sixth Consecutive Year with Expanded 11 Week Season

LOS ANGELES, - Today, the BIG3 announced that the league will return to CBS for the sixth consecutive year of fast-paced and competitive 3-on-3 basketball with an expanded 11-week season. BIG3 action begins on Saturday, June 14, 2025, live on CBS and Paramount+ and will have 26 total hours of live games throughout the summer.

"This is the first piece of the puzzle in putting together an extraordinary eighth season," said BIG3 Co-CEO Ice Cube. "CBS has been an outstanding partner for us these past five years and we can't wait to bring our fans an additional week of BIG3 basketball on the network they know and love. Beyond the impressive number of consecutive years we've worked together, the re-signing of this deal cements the BIG3 on CBS's summer programming line-up and sets the stage to finally embrace our dedicated fans in each of our new home markets "" Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and Detroit. We are incredibly proud of our longstanding shared commitment to promote and grow the game of 3-on-3 basketball and know that there is so much more to come this summer."

"BIG3 is an exciting brand of basketball that is growing in popularity every year," said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. "We are looking forward to them returning to our summer sports line up as we continue to showcase the best in 3-on-3 hoops and crown the next BIG3 champion on CBS."

Summer 2024 marked the most-attended season in the post-COVID-19 era, averaging 10,000 fans throughout a mix of college and professional arenas in ten top-40 DMA's. In 2025, the league will add an 11th week and transition from a touring model to each team representing home markets, including Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, and Detroit, among others in the US and internationally. The full 2025 BIG3 schedule on CBS will be released at a later date.

"We are thrilled to have BIG3 officially back home on CBS for the sixth consecutive year," said BIG3 Co-CEO Jeff Kwatinetz. "Going into an incredibly exciting juncture with the transition to home markets, season eight may well be the biggest opportunity the league has seen in its post-COVID era. CBS truly is the best in the business and we couldn't be happier to have our trusted partners alongside us for another game-changing season."

