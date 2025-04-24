BIG3 Names Starter Official Apparel Partner

April 24, 2025 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, the BIG3, the premier global 3-on-3 basketball league, and STARTER, the iconic sports apparel brand, have announced a groundbreaking partnership that will redefine the look and feel of 3-on-3 basketball. Through this substantial deal, STARTER will be the official apparel partner of the BIG3 and will work together with the league to create custom products including state-of-the-art player uniforms and an exclusive fan apparel line that embodies the spirit and dynamism of the league. For the first time, fans can look forward to all-new BIG3 x STARTER merchandise featuring each city-based team, with availability expected in the coming weeks.

"This partnership is a dream come true," said BIG3 CEO Ice Cube. "I lived my entire life in STARTER - from my first STARTER jacket when I was 16 years old to the Dodgers jacket, I wore last fall. Working with such an iconic brand is not only a personal triumph, but a huge accomplishment for the BIG3. There is so much harmony between our brands - we are both on the cutting edge of our game while honoring and championing the nostalgia of the past. Beyond the design synergy, STARTER is also committed to providing our fans and players alike with the best possible materials. This partnership is beyond a natural fit, it's really a no-brainer, and I couldn't be more pleased to be working with the dedicated team at STARTER to take the look of the BIG3 to the next level this year."

This collaboration signals a thrilling resurgence for the STARTER brand, bringing its legendary style and quality to the forefront of a league that's capturing the hearts of a new generation. This landmark partnership will highlight the STARTER brand's dedication to crafting high-performance apparel that honors the game's rich history while pushing the boundaries of contemporary design. The apparel brand will create a full lineup of unique products for the league's eight all-new teams, including jerseys, warm- up gear, travel sets, and other exclusive items. STARTER will also produce all fan merchandise and offer game-quality jersey replicas for the first time. Fans can also expect limited edition merchandise and capsule collections for different BIG3 events throughout the season.

Mike Dugan, President of STARTER Uniforms Division, emphasized the synergy: "For STARTER, the connection with Ice Cube and the BIG3 feels like destiny. From iconic moments in our jackets to now partnering with his groundbreaking 3-on-3 league, this is a true full-circle moment. This partnership represents a powerful fusion of classic sports legacy and modern entertainment. Together with the BIG3, we're set to create apparel that resonates deeply with today's sports enthusiasts, bringing back STARTER's signature bold style within the league's innovative framework. We're eager to unlock the immense potential of this collaboration and create even more unforgettable experiences for BIG3 players and fans this year."

"From a strategic standpoint, the BIG3 perfectly aligns with STARTER's goals for growth and brand revitalization. The league's distinctive format and passionate fanbase provide an exciting opportunity to reintroduce our heritage while embracing modern sports culture. We see tremendous potential to develop innovative and desirable merchandise that captures the energy of BIG3 and resonates with a diverse audience. This partnership will undoubtedly amplify STARTER's presence and connect us with a new wave of enthusiastic sports fans," elaborated Brian Gallagher, Vice President of Marketing, STARTER Uniforms Division.

Get ready to see the new STARTER x the BIG3 style on the court! To find out when the BIG3 is coming to your city, and to stay connected with the latest apparel drops, visit BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 and @STARTER on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

• Discuss this story on the BIG3 message board...





BIG3 Stories from April 24, 2025

BIG3 Names Starter Official Apparel Partner - BIG3

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.