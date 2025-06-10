BIG3 Basketball Premieres June 14 on VICE TV

NEW YORK - With the tip-off of BIG3 season eight just days away, VICE Sports today unveils its featured game schedule, on-air times, and announcers for its first season of coverage on VICE TV.

The action begins on Saturday, June 14 (6:30-8:30 PM ET), live from Allstate Arena in Chicago, as the Houston Rig Hands take on the DMV Trilogy, followed by the Boston Ball Hogs versus the Dallas Power. Brian Scalabrine will call the play-by-play, with Jim Jackson serving as analyst. Chris Haynes and Rachel DeMita provide sideline coverage. See the full-season schedule below.

Scalabrine will handle the bulk of the play-by-play duties this season for the BIG3 games televised by VICE Sports, with Ed Cohen scheduled for multiple weeks. Jackson returns as the leading game analyst with select weeks featuring commentary by Avery Johnson. Former NBA superstars and BIG3 Coaches Reggie Theus, Rick Mahorn, and Rick Barry will also appear during select games. Sideline reporters Haynes and DeMita are scheduled to work every game on VICE TV this season. Scalabrine, Jackson, Johnson, Cohen, and DeMita are all returning BIG3 announcers.

"Everyone at VICE Sports is excited to have the BIG3 season get underway and to share it with our viewers for the very first time," said VICE TV President Pete Gaffney. "The basketball is electrifying and fast-paced, which is perfect live sports programming for VICE TV's younger, action-seeking audience."

In addition to VICE Sports' live coverage, BIG3 games originally airing on CBS will receive encore presentations on Fridays in June and Thursdays in July on VICE TV. Check listings for exact airtimes.

VICE Sports, the new sports vertical from VICE Media, became a BIG3 media partner in April and will televise 14 games on VICE TV on eight dates between the June 14 premiere and the end of the regular season on August 9. CBS Sports will produce the BIG3 games carried by VICE TV.

The addition of VICE Sports as a media partner was among a series of significant BIG3 maneuvers to increase the visibility, pace, and competitiveness for season eight. In addition to debuting eight all-new franchises under a city-based model, the league signed first-ballot Hall of

Famer Dwight Howard, NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, and 2010 fourth overall pick Wes Johnson. The league also has a strong roster of new and returning partners and clients, including Total Wireless, Walmart, Capital One, Merck, Coors, Lowe's, Snickers, Red Lobster, Monster Energy, and iHeartMedia.

VICE SPORTS' BIG3 BASKETBALL TELECAST SCHEDULE

(subject to change; all times PM ET)

Day/Date Match-Up Time Location

Sat., June 14 Houston Rig Hands vs. DMV Trilogy 6:30-8:30 Allstate Arena, Chicago

Boston Ball Hogs vs. Dallas Power

Sun., June 22 Detroit Amps vs. Miami 305 3:30-5:30 CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore

LA Riot vs. Dallas Power

Sun., June 29 Detroit Amps vs. Dallas Power 3:30-5:30 Kaseya Center, Miami

Chicago Triplets vs. DMV Trilogy

Sun. July 6 Bye Week - No Games

Sun., July 13 Houston Rig Hands vs. Detroit Amps 6:30-7:30 TD Garden, Boston

Sun., July 20 Houston Rig Hands vs. Boston Ball Hogs 6:30-7:30 Little Caesar's Arena, Detroit

Sat., July 26 DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power 3:30-5:30 Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati

Boston Ball Hogs vs. Chicago Triplets

Sat., Aug. 2 Boston Ball Hogs vs. Detroit Amps 3:30-5:30 Toyota Center, Houston

Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets

Sat., Aug. 9 DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power 3:30-5:30 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles

Chicago Triplets vs. Detroit Amps







