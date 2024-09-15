Best Moments: Match Week 23

September 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







We saw some great games in Match Week 23, which one was your favourite?

#CanPL -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 15, 2024

Cavalry FC Draw Atlético Ottawa 2-2 - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.