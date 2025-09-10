Best Eggstra Time Moments from August, Presented by Burnbrae Farms
Published on September 10, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
August was full of late drama across the country
Here are the best Burnbrae Farms Eggstra Time moments from the past month!
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 10, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.