Best Eggstra Time Moments from April and May, Presented by Burnbrae Farms
June 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Here are the best Burnbrae Farms Eggstra Time moments from the first two months of the #CanPL season
Which was your favourite?
OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 5, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.