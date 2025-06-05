Best Eggstra Time Moments from April and May, Presented by Burnbrae Farms

June 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Here are the best Burnbrae Farms Eggstra Time moments from the first two months of the #CanPL season

Which was your favourite?

OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.