Baton Rouge Rougarou Returns to Action for 2021 TCL Season

October 27, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Baton Rouge Rougarou News Release





Baton Rouge, Louisiana -Â Baton Rouge Rougarou Return to TCL for the 2021 Season Under New Ownership group, VanAsselberg Enterprises, LLC

The Texas Collegiate League is excited to announce the return of the Baton Rouge Rougarou after not playing in the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 Global Pandemic. The Rougarou will return to action at Pete Goldsby Field for their second season in the TCL under new ownership. Clutch Sports Group which operated the team during the Rougarou's Inaugural season has sold it's interest to VanAsselberg Enterprises, LLC to begin operating the team immediately. Uri Geva, Co-Founder of the Rougarou, "I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to launch the Rougarou and to know we are passing the torch to someone who is as passionate and dedicated to the success of collegiate baseball in Baton Rouge is thrilling". Geva added "I've known Ricky VanAsselberg for many years and I believe his ownership group will be able to build on the foundation we started, and take this team to a whole new level".

Ricky VanAsselberg shared "as someone who is from Louisiana, and has been around the baseball world for almost 30 years, I'm incredibly excited and fully invested in bringing a quality baseball program to Baton Rouge.Â I look forward to entrenching The Baton Rouge Rougarou brand within the community and partnering with local businesses while bringing affordable meaningful family fun and entertainment."

VanAsselberg, an Alexandria, LA native, is a former professional baseball player who has also previously served as on-field manager for the Alexandria Aces, Grand Prairie Air Hogs, Bridgeport Bluefish and Shreveport-Bossier Captains and has won eleven championships collectively.

For more information on the 2021 Rougarou Season please call 225-500-4FUN or go to www.brrougarou.com

The Highest Attended Summer Collegiate League of 2020 is building towards 2021 season - For more information about the league, visit: www.tclbaseball.com. Follow the TCL on Twitter: @TCLBaseball

