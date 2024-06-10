Bandits to Host WNY High School Lacrosse Underclassmen All-Star Game

June 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits will host a Western New York Underclassmen All-Star Game for both boys and girls lacrosse players on Thursday, June 13 at West Seneca East High School. The game will feature all-stars from Section 6 and Monsignor Martin boys and girls varsity lacrosse teams in eighth through eleventh grade.

The WNY Exceptional Seniors Game for high school seniors will still continue to run as it has in the past.

The girls will face off at 6 p.m. while the boys will take the field at 7:30 p.m. Admission to both games will be free and open to the public. Concessions will be provided by West Seneca East High School.

Teams and coaches were selected by a committee of section chairs for both boys and girls Section 6 classes. In addition, the event will feature guest coaching appearances by select Bandits players.

"Working with our local high school teams has been something we've been looking at for many years," Bandits coordinator of lacrosse operations Dan Ristine said. "The Underclassmen All-Star Game is just another step we're taking to make sure the talent in Buffalo gets recognized for the hard work they put into playing this amazing game."

The Bandits implement several initiatives throughout the year to recognize the local youth lacrosse scene. Bandits players wear jerseys from local high school teams during pre-game warmups as a nod to the start of their seasons.

Each year, the John Faller Memorial Award is presented to a local coach or administrator whose contributions to amateur lacrosse in Western New York positively impact those who play for them. In addition, the Bandits recognize the Section Champions from each season on the field during halftime of a game.

Ed Greenway, the Chair of Section 6 Boys Lacrosse, was thrilled about the opportunity to work with the Bandits on the newly created All-Star Game.

"It's exciting that Section 6 boys and girls lacrosse will recognize talented underclassmen in the inaugural Underclassmen All-Star Game," Greenway said. "In working with the Bandits, we get to recognize a group of players that have significantly contributed to lacrosse this past season. We are proud that the Bandits continue to give back to our WNY lacrosse community."

Section 6 Girls Lacrosse Assistant Chairman Jeffrey Bauda also shared his excitement to have another opportunity to showcase the talent of girls lacrosse in Buffalo.

"This game will be an exciting showcase of skills in a fun and competitive environment," Bauda said. "It's a great opportunity for young players to display their talent and passion for the sport. Collaborating with the Bandits brings together expertise and the energy of a professional lacrosse team to support and elevate the next generation of players."

Crossbar Athletics, a local clothing printing company based in East Aurora, N.Y., has come on as a sponsor of the 2024 Underclassmen All-Star Game and will be providing uniforms for each player selected to the game.

Crossbar Athletics is the official clothing and uniform supplier of a dozen local high school programs.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with the Buffalo Bandits and work with these amazing youth athletes. It's all about celebrating their talent and hard work of the boys and girls in the community," said Nate Murray, co-founder of Crossbar Athletics. "We can't wait to see them hit the field in our uniforms. Let's grow the game together!"

See below for final rosters.

WNY Underclassmen Game - Girls Team Dhane Smith

Assistant Coach Julie Buccieri Lancaster

Claire Buccieri Lancaster Freshman Midfield

Madison Knaub Lancaster Sophomore Goalie

Sadie Schlesselman Lancaster Junior Attack

Mea Tranquilli Lancaster Junior Defense

Clare Devine Lancaster Junior Midfield

Jayda Jackson Lancaster Freshman Attack/Midfield

Leah Gasiewicz Lancaster Junior Defense

Alexis Kreutzer Lancaster Junior Attack

Kaitlyn Laudico Williamsville South Sophomore Attack/Draw

Grace Cardone Williamsville South Sophomore Attack

Gianna Burton Williamsville South Sophomore Attack

Allison Besancon Williamsville North Sophomore Midfield

Ana Wolfson Clarence Freshman Midfield

Maya Halliwell Clarence Freshman Attack

Victoria Earle Nardin Junior Defense

Kylie Nolan Nichols Junior Defense

Clare Gordon Nichols Freshman Midfield

Cecelia Stewart Nichols Junior Defense

Brianna McCaslin Mount Mercy Academy Sophomore Midfield

Lilli Rauch Buffalo Seminary Junior Attack/Midfield

Ava Devald Niagara Wheatfield Junior Midfield

Makenna Doyle Niagara Wheatfield Freshman Midfield

Reese Lacotte St. Mary's Lancaster Junior Attack/Midfield

WNY Underclassmen Game - Girls Team Ian MacKay

Assistant Coach Nikki Rakoski Hamburg

Sydney Girardi East Aurora Junior Midfield

Katie O'Brien East Aurora Junior Attack

Maya Griffin Orchard Park Junior Midfield

Ella Forcucci Orchard Park Junior Attack

Mia Bradley Orchard Park Junior Attack

Claire Komosinski Orchard Park Junior Midfield

Kelsey Barrett Eden Sophomore Attack

Hailey Barrett Eden Sophomore Midfield/Defense

Gracie Williams Lake Shore Junior Midfield

Addison Jimerson Lake Shore Freshman Attack/Midfield

Chasity Leroy Lake Shore Sophomore Defense

Katsi Jackson Lake Shore 8th Attack/Midfield

Laelle Jimerson Lake Shore Junior Defense

Erynn Ras Frontier Junior Attack/Midfield

Maria Theisen Frontier Junior Midfield/Defense

Ava Smith Hamburg Junior Attack/Draw

Bella Sellan West Seneca West Sophomore Midfield

Sophie Robertson West Seneca West Sophomore Attack/Draw

Emma Kielbasa Sweet Home Junior Midfield/Defense

McKenna Flatau Sweet Home Junior Goalie

Natalie Malush Grand Island Junior Attack

Colette Printup Niagara Falls 8th Midfield/Defense

Leilene Mccomber Salamanca Sophomore Midfield

Players invited to play but unable to participate

Abby Lipski Williamsville South Sophomore

Sadie Bellinger Orchard Park Junior

Lucianna Andrzejewski Grand Island Junior

WNY Underclassmen Game - Boys Team Dhane Smith

NAME HIGH SCHOOL POSITION

Assistant Coach Garrett Kensy Amherst

Assistant Coach Brett Librock Williamsville South

Assistant Coach Pete Hudecki St. Joe's

Braiden Sumbrum Clarence Attack

Brody Hill Akron Attack

Brody MacDonell Williamsville East LSM

Camden Krieger East Aurora Defense

Ethan Steeprock Gowanda Defense

Ha'tsihgahdo:d Stevens Gowanda Midfield

Jaherek Breske Orchard Park Midfield

John Pavlovich Frontier Defense

JT Macaluso Canisius LSM

Kobe Genco Eden Attack

Matt Murray West Seneca East Attack

Matt Siener Frontier Defense

Matthew Bridges Frontier Attack

Nate Hamm Orchard Park Goalie

Nic Korte Grand Island Midfield

Noah Koch East Aurora Goalie

Reid Ciocca Williamsville East Midfield

Taydan Williams St. Mary's Midfield

Andrew Pokorski Amherst Midfield

Simon White Lake Shore/Silver Creek Midfield

WNY Underclassmen Game - Boys Team Chase Fraser

NAME HIGH SCHOOL POSITION

Adam Catlin West Seneca East Defense

Aiden Claxton Williamsville North Goalie

Andrew Scarlett St. Joes Defense

Cole Losi Hamburg Attack

Eric Cunningham Williamsville North LSM

Joe Conte Nichols Midfield

Josh Steimer Lewiston-Porter Attack

Luke Danna Orchard Park Midfield

Madden Havill St. Joes LSM

Mason Snyder St. Joes Attack

Nick Fry Akron Midfield

Nico Macrides Grand Island Goalie

Noah Nahrebeski Hamburg Defense

Owen Wright Orchard Park Midfield

Quinten Brown Salamanca Defense

Robert Karalus St. Francis Midfield

Ryan Pitirri Williamsville North Attack

Will Kowalski Williamsville East Attack

William Archibald Eden Midfield

Winter Rivera Gowanda Midfield

Players invited to the game but unable to participate

Macclay Jimerson Nichols Midfield

Dylan Jagow Hamburg Midfield

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from June 10, 2024

Bandits to Host WNY High School Lacrosse Underclassmen All-Star Game - Buffalo Bandits

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.