Bandits to Host WNY High School Lacrosse Underclassmen All-Star Game
June 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
The Buffalo Bandits will host a Western New York Underclassmen All-Star Game for both boys and girls lacrosse players on Thursday, June 13 at West Seneca East High School. The game will feature all-stars from Section 6 and Monsignor Martin boys and girls varsity lacrosse teams in eighth through eleventh grade.
The WNY Exceptional Seniors Game for high school seniors will still continue to run as it has in the past.
The girls will face off at 6 p.m. while the boys will take the field at 7:30 p.m. Admission to both games will be free and open to the public. Concessions will be provided by West Seneca East High School.
Teams and coaches were selected by a committee of section chairs for both boys and girls Section 6 classes. In addition, the event will feature guest coaching appearances by select Bandits players.
"Working with our local high school teams has been something we've been looking at for many years," Bandits coordinator of lacrosse operations Dan Ristine said. "The Underclassmen All-Star Game is just another step we're taking to make sure the talent in Buffalo gets recognized for the hard work they put into playing this amazing game."
The Bandits implement several initiatives throughout the year to recognize the local youth lacrosse scene. Bandits players wear jerseys from local high school teams during pre-game warmups as a nod to the start of their seasons.
Each year, the John Faller Memorial Award is presented to a local coach or administrator whose contributions to amateur lacrosse in Western New York positively impact those who play for them. In addition, the Bandits recognize the Section Champions from each season on the field during halftime of a game.
Ed Greenway, the Chair of Section 6 Boys Lacrosse, was thrilled about the opportunity to work with the Bandits on the newly created All-Star Game.
"It's exciting that Section 6 boys and girls lacrosse will recognize talented underclassmen in the inaugural Underclassmen All-Star Game," Greenway said. "In working with the Bandits, we get to recognize a group of players that have significantly contributed to lacrosse this past season. We are proud that the Bandits continue to give back to our WNY lacrosse community."
Section 6 Girls Lacrosse Assistant Chairman Jeffrey Bauda also shared his excitement to have another opportunity to showcase the talent of girls lacrosse in Buffalo.
"This game will be an exciting showcase of skills in a fun and competitive environment," Bauda said. "It's a great opportunity for young players to display their talent and passion for the sport. Collaborating with the Bandits brings together expertise and the energy of a professional lacrosse team to support and elevate the next generation of players."
Crossbar Athletics, a local clothing printing company based in East Aurora, N.Y., has come on as a sponsor of the 2024 Underclassmen All-Star Game and will be providing uniforms for each player selected to the game.
Crossbar Athletics is the official clothing and uniform supplier of a dozen local high school programs.
"We couldn't be more excited to team up with the Buffalo Bandits and work with these amazing youth athletes. It's all about celebrating their talent and hard work of the boys and girls in the community," said Nate Murray, co-founder of Crossbar Athletics. "We can't wait to see them hit the field in our uniforms. Let's grow the game together!"
See below for final rosters.
WNY Underclassmen Game - Girls Team Dhane Smith
Assistant Coach Julie Buccieri Lancaster
Claire Buccieri Lancaster Freshman Midfield
Madison Knaub Lancaster Sophomore Goalie
Sadie Schlesselman Lancaster Junior Attack
Mea Tranquilli Lancaster Junior Defense
Clare Devine Lancaster Junior Midfield
Jayda Jackson Lancaster Freshman Attack/Midfield
Leah Gasiewicz Lancaster Junior Defense
Alexis Kreutzer Lancaster Junior Attack
Kaitlyn Laudico Williamsville South Sophomore Attack/Draw
Grace Cardone Williamsville South Sophomore Attack
Gianna Burton Williamsville South Sophomore Attack
Allison Besancon Williamsville North Sophomore Midfield
Ana Wolfson Clarence Freshman Midfield
Maya Halliwell Clarence Freshman Attack
Victoria Earle Nardin Junior Defense
Kylie Nolan Nichols Junior Defense
Clare Gordon Nichols Freshman Midfield
Cecelia Stewart Nichols Junior Defense
Brianna McCaslin Mount Mercy Academy Sophomore Midfield
Lilli Rauch Buffalo Seminary Junior Attack/Midfield
Ava Devald Niagara Wheatfield Junior Midfield
Makenna Doyle Niagara Wheatfield Freshman Midfield
Reese Lacotte St. Mary's Lancaster Junior Attack/Midfield
WNY Underclassmen Game - Girls Team Ian MacKay
Assistant Coach Nikki Rakoski Hamburg
Sydney Girardi East Aurora Junior Midfield
Katie O'Brien East Aurora Junior Attack
Maya Griffin Orchard Park Junior Midfield
Ella Forcucci Orchard Park Junior Attack
Mia Bradley Orchard Park Junior Attack
Claire Komosinski Orchard Park Junior Midfield
Kelsey Barrett Eden Sophomore Attack
Hailey Barrett Eden Sophomore Midfield/Defense
Gracie Williams Lake Shore Junior Midfield
Addison Jimerson Lake Shore Freshman Attack/Midfield
Chasity Leroy Lake Shore Sophomore Defense
Katsi Jackson Lake Shore 8th Attack/Midfield
Laelle Jimerson Lake Shore Junior Defense
Erynn Ras Frontier Junior Attack/Midfield
Maria Theisen Frontier Junior Midfield/Defense
Ava Smith Hamburg Junior Attack/Draw
Bella Sellan West Seneca West Sophomore Midfield
Sophie Robertson West Seneca West Sophomore Attack/Draw
Emma Kielbasa Sweet Home Junior Midfield/Defense
McKenna Flatau Sweet Home Junior Goalie
Natalie Malush Grand Island Junior Attack
Colette Printup Niagara Falls 8th Midfield/Defense
Leilene Mccomber Salamanca Sophomore Midfield
Players invited to play but unable to participate
Abby Lipski Williamsville South Sophomore
Sadie Bellinger Orchard Park Junior
Lucianna Andrzejewski Grand Island Junior
WNY Underclassmen Game - Boys Team Dhane Smith
NAME HIGH SCHOOL POSITION
Assistant Coach Garrett Kensy Amherst
Assistant Coach Brett Librock Williamsville South
Assistant Coach Pete Hudecki St. Joe's
Braiden Sumbrum Clarence Attack
Brody Hill Akron Attack
Brody MacDonell Williamsville East LSM
Camden Krieger East Aurora Defense
Ethan Steeprock Gowanda Defense
Ha'tsihgahdo:d Stevens Gowanda Midfield
Jaherek Breske Orchard Park Midfield
John Pavlovich Frontier Defense
JT Macaluso Canisius LSM
Kobe Genco Eden Attack
Matt Murray West Seneca East Attack
Matt Siener Frontier Defense
Matthew Bridges Frontier Attack
Nate Hamm Orchard Park Goalie
Nic Korte Grand Island Midfield
Noah Koch East Aurora Goalie
Reid Ciocca Williamsville East Midfield
Taydan Williams St. Mary's Midfield
Andrew Pokorski Amherst Midfield
Simon White Lake Shore/Silver Creek Midfield
WNY Underclassmen Game - Boys Team Chase Fraser
NAME HIGH SCHOOL POSITION
Adam Catlin West Seneca East Defense
Aiden Claxton Williamsville North Goalie
Andrew Scarlett St. Joes Defense
Cole Losi Hamburg Attack
Eric Cunningham Williamsville North LSM
Joe Conte Nichols Midfield
Josh Steimer Lewiston-Porter Attack
Luke Danna Orchard Park Midfield
Madden Havill St. Joes LSM
Mason Snyder St. Joes Attack
Nick Fry Akron Midfield
Nico Macrides Grand Island Goalie
Noah Nahrebeski Hamburg Defense
Owen Wright Orchard Park Midfield
Quinten Brown Salamanca Defense
Robert Karalus St. Francis Midfield
Ryan Pitirri Williamsville North Attack
Will Kowalski Williamsville East Attack
William Archibald Eden Midfield
Winter Rivera Gowanda Midfield
Players invited to the game but unable to participate
Macclay Jimerson Nichols Midfield
Dylan Jagow Hamburg Midfield
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from June 10, 2024
- Bandits to Host WNY High School Lacrosse Underclassmen All-Star Game - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Bandits to Host WNY High School Lacrosse Underclassmen All-Star Game
- 'He Does Everything': Byrne Caps of Illustrious Season with NLL Finals MVP Award
- 'It Takes a Whole Team to Win a Championship': Bandits Rally Together to Win 2nd Straight NLL Cup
- Bandits Win 6th NLL Championship; Byrne Named 2024 Finals MVP
- Bandits Win 6th NLL Championship; Byrne Named 2024 Finals MVP