Bandits Sign Fraser to One-Year Contract

September 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Chase Fraser to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Fraser (6'3", 200 lbs., 8/3/1995) set a new career high with 57 points in 2023-24 and finished with 31 goals, one shy of tying his career high. He finished the season third among his teammates in goals and fourth in points. Fraser also added 11 playoff tallies to finish third among all NLL players in the postseason.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native has recorded 125 goals and 84 assists to total 209 points and 287 loose-ball recoveries in 72 career games with the Bandits. In 21 career playoff games with Buffalo, Fraser has posted 43 points (33+10) and 73 loose-ball recoveries and was a member of the 2023 and 2024 championship teams.

Fraser was selected by Buffalo in the second round (13th overall) of the 2017 NLL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the Bandits, Fraser was named the Western Lacrosse Association Rookie of the Year after posting 52 points (30+22) with the Nanaimo Timbermen. Fraser played one year of collegiate lacrosse at Neumann University, recording 79 points (66+13) in 14 games. His 66 goals (3rd), 79 points (5th) and 115 ground balls (1st) all rank in the top five in Neumann single-season history.

