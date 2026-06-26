Bandits Sign Former Indiana Pacers G League Guard Tevin Brown

Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Friday that the club has signed former Indiana Pacers NBA G League guard Tevin Brown for the remainder of the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

A 6-foot-5 guard from Fairhope, Ala., Brown is no stranger to the CEBL having last played in the league during the 2024 season for the Ottawa BlackJacks. In his first stint in Canada, he finished the season as the BlackJacks' leader in points, three point field goals made and minutes per game en route to earning CEBL Clutch Player of the Year honours.

A veteran of four professional seasons, Brown began his career in 2022 as a member of the Indiana Pacers' NBA G League affiliate, Fort Wayne Mad Ants (now the Noblesville Boom). Most recently, he suited up in Germany's Basketball Bundesliga with Rasta Vechta where he averaged 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 38 games during the 2025-26 season. His career includes previous stints in New Zealand, France, Hungary and Poland.

Prior to turning professional, Brown played the entirety of his university basketball career at Murray State University from 2018 to 2022. He earned First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honours three consecutive seasons in a row and helped lead the Racers to an NCAA March Madness appearance during his senior year in 2022.

Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 26, 2026

Bandits Sign Former Indiana Pacers G League Guard Tevin Brown - Vancouver Bandits

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