Arizona Fall League announces schedule change for '25 AFL Championship Game

Published on November 12, 2025 under Arizona Fall League (AzFL) News Release







PHOENIX- Due to impending weather, the Arizona Fall League has announced that the Arizona Fall League Championship Game at Salt River Fields will be moved up to Friday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m. MST/3:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available now at brushfire.com/arizonafallleague. Fans who had previously purchased tickets for Friday's originally scheduled Semifinals can exchange their tickets for any 2025 AFL Playoff game at the box office.

The 2025 AFL Championship Game can also be watched LIVE on MLB.com and the Arizona Fall League website. The full broadcast will then be RE-AIRED on MLB Network on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. MST/8 p.m. ET.

The 2025 AFL Playoffs begin today, Nov. 12, with the AFL Quarterfinals at Scottsdale Stadium, followed by the AFL Semifinals at Salt River Fields on Thursday, Nov. 13. All four games can be watched live on MLB.com and the Arizona Fall League website.







