Arizona Diamondbacks Claim Minor League Baseball Sportsmanship Award

Published on December 9, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL) News Release







Minor League Baseball ("MiLB") today announced the Arizona Diamondbacks organization as the recipient of the second annual MiLB Sportsmanship Award. This award is presented to the Major League Baseball ("MLB") organization whose Minor League personnel best exemplify MiLB's commitment to fostering a culture of sportsmanship and professionalism on the field.

Four organizations were selected as finalists for the award for the 2025 season: the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. Arizona's four affiliates - Reno, Amarillo, Hillsboro and Visalia - set the standard for exemplary sportsmanship while maintaining a competitive environment for player development without undue interruptions from on-field conflicts. The Diamondbacks have demonstrated continued improvement in on-field behavior over the past four seasons and recorded fewer incidents in the past two seasons combined (2024-2025) than they had in the 2023 season alone. Remarkably, no player, manager, or coach in the Diamondbacks' system missed a game due to a suspension for on-field conduct in 2025.

"The players, coaches and managers in the Diamondbacks organization have shown tremendous professionalism and respect to their opponents, umpires and fans," said Michael Hill, MLB's Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations. "We are pleased to recognize them with this well-deserved honor."

"Being the second recipient of such a special recognition is a huge honor," said Diamondbacks President, CEO & General Partner Derrick Hall. "Respect and sportsmanship belong in our game and is something that we stress to our players and staff, as well as to all amateur athletes that we engage with through our youth programs. I am proud of our entire baseball operations staff for embracing these values from top to bottom."

"We are proud of our players and staff for earning this year's Organizational Sportsmanship Award," said Chris Slivka, Arizona's Director of Player Development. "It is a direct reflection of their commitment to our organizational standards as well as their respect for the umpires and their developmental process."

Each season, MLB organizations work closely with their on-field personnel to emphasize the importance of developing as professionals while creating a positive environment on and off the field. Educational materials are provided to communicate the significance of an on-field culture that positively impacts the game of baseball, Minor League players, and fans.

WINNERS OF THE MiLB SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

2025: Arizona Diamondbacks

2024: Baltimore Orioles







Pacific Coast League Stories from December 9, 2025

Arizona Diamondbacks Claim Minor League Baseball Sportsmanship Award - PCL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.