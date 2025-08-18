Arena Football Returns to Greater Cincy with Kentucky Barrels Joining Arena Football One

The Kentucky Barrels are set to bring the high-octane action of Arena Football back to Greater Cincinnati with their inaugural season kicking off in 2026. As a proud expansion team in Arena Football One (AF1), the Barrels will make their home at Truist Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University.

"We are excited to welcome arena football to Truist Arena through this exciting partnership," said Cady Short-Thompson, President of NKU. "This collaboration brings a new level of energy and entertainment to our campus and community, while showcasing Truist Arena as a premier venue in the region. We look forward to cheering on the team and seeing fans fill the stands."

Owned by local entrepreneur and proud NKU alum Corey Cunningham, the Barrels aim to deliver an unforgettable game-day experience while making a meaningful impact in the community. With a passion for both football and the region, Cunningham is committed to building a team that fans can rally behind, on and off the field.

"The Barrels are going to be affordable, fast-paced, and family-friendly fun," said Barrels Owner Corey Cunningham. "Once you see a game in person, you will see how exciting and exhilarating these games are. You can come watch championship-level football, support local charities, all while connecting with our team and community."

"We are excited for the Barrels to join AF1 for the 2026 season," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "Corey and Coach Walker are hard at work building this team the right way for 2026 and beyond. Kentucky is a great market, and we are incredibly honored to bring them professional football in 2026."

Leading the charge on the sidelines is Head Coach Cedric Walker, who joins the Barrels after a successful run with the Billings Outlaws. Walker helped guide the Outlaws to a Championship in 2024 and brings a winning mindset and deep knowledge of the game to Kentucky.

The 2026 season will kick off in early spring. The Kentucky Barrels are ready to make some noise in their quest for the Arena Crown.







