Arena Football One Player Allocation Timeline Announced

September 27, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







As Arena Football One continues towards the kickoff of our inaugural season, we are excited to announce the timeline for player signing and allocation. The following timeline for player acquisition and signings has been set after collaborative discussions between league staff, team owners, player personnel staff, and head coaches.

Starting Tuesday, October 1, 2024, all founding teams of AF1 may begin to re-sign players to letters of intent (LOI) for the 2025 season. Players will be signed to the LOI, and the league will process all signings to make them official. Signings will not be official until the league office has processed the LOI.

Also, beginning on October 1, 2024, the eleven announced teams of Arena Football One will be able to sign players who were not on a roster to LOI. This will be an exciting time for all Arena Football fans as their favorite teams begin to fill out their rosters for 2025.

Additional expansion teams may begin signing players to LOI on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Players will sign the LOI, and the league office will sign off on it to finalize the signings.

Beginning on October 15, teams may also sign players who were on another team's roster. Due to the condensed nature of this signing period, and after collaborative discussions with all teams, we have decided not to conduct an expansion draft for the 2025 AF1 season. All players will be signed and allocated to teams via free agency.

Interested players should contact AF1 teams via their respective channels and stay tuned for announcements about tryouts to be conducted for the 2025 AF1 season.

As Arena Football One continues preparations for the 2025 season, we will continue to update fans on dates, deadlines, and more as we continue to solidify our plans for 2025. Be sure to follow your favorite Arena teams on their social media and get ready to cheer on new and returning players in the 2025 AF1 Season.

