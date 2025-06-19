Arena Football One Announces Football Award Finalists

Nashville, TN - Arena Football One is excited to announce the finalists for our end-of-season football awards. Nominations and voting for the awards were conducted by an internal league process.

Award winners will be announced and celebrated as part of the Arena Crown 2025 festivities at the Arena Awards Dinner on Friday, June 27, 2025, in the host city.

"We are incredibly proud of our players and coaches," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "All season long, they have battled on the field and elevated the game with their performance. I cannot wait to celebrate the award winners next weekend."

MVP Finalists Sam Castronova (QB - Albany), Duane Brown (WR - Albany), Jalen Morton (QB - SW Kansas)

Rookie of the Year Finalists Josiah King (RB - Corpus Christi), Dalton Cole (QB - Oregon), Jalen Morton (WR - SW Kansas)

Offensive Player of the Year Dalton Cole (QB - Oregon), Jalen Morton (WR - SW Kansas), Duane Brown (WR - Albany)

Defensive Player of the Year Ezekiel Rose (DL - Albany), Kerry Starks (MAC - Salina), Michael Lawson (DB - SW Kansas)

Coach of the Year Damon Ware (Albany), Darren Arbet (Nashville), Gary Thomas (SW Kansas)

Assistant Coach of the Year Terry Foster (Nashville), Brandon Sesay (Albany), Jason Scheck (SW Kansas)

The Arena Football One Playoffs kick off this weekend with the Albany Firebirds hosting the Salina Liberty Saturday, June 21, at 7 pm Eastern on EvergreenNOW. On Sunday, June 22, the Nashville Kats take on the Southwest Kansas

The winners of the semifinal matchups will meet and compete for Arena Crown 2025 on June 28. Arena Crown 2025 will be held at the highest remaining seed and broadcast live on VICE TV for fans nationwide.







