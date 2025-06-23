Arena Football One Announces Events Schedule for Arena Crown 2025

Nashville, TN - Arena Football One is excited to announce the full slate of events and celebrations to conclude the inaugural 2025 Arena Football One season at Arena Crown 2025 in Albany, New York. The Albany Firebirds will host the Nashville Kats as they compete in the quest for The Crown!

There will be a packed schedule with multiple opportunities for media availability and fan engagement that will culminate with Arena Crown 2025 on Saturday, June 28, at 1:00 pm Eastern at MVP Arena in downtown Albany. Tickets are available for purchase on the Albany Firebirds website or by visiting here.

"We are incredibly excited to celebrate the inaugural Arena Football One season with an amazing slate of events," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "I cannot wait to celebrate with fans, players, teams, and partners as we put a bow on this season and move into 2026."

"This is an amazing opportunity for Arena Football fans in the Capital Region to lead the Arena Crown celebration," said Firebirds' Co-Owner Andy Guelcher. "We are incredibly honored to be hosting the Arena Football community and hope to deliver a championship to our amazing fans."

League Staff and Owners will begin arriving on Wednesday and begin behind-the-scenes preparations for all Arena Crown 2025 celebrations and festivities.

Starting on Friday, June 27, AF1 Team Owners, League Staff, and Expansion Candidates will gather for League Meetings at Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady, New York, throughout the morning and early afternoon. This will be a closed-door event with no media availability.

Media Day Availability will be at Rivers Casino & Resort on Friday, June 27, from 3:00 to 4:30 pm Eastern. Interested media members and organizations may apply for credentials to Media Day here.

The 2025 Arena Football Awards Ceremony will be held at Rivers Casino and Resort on Friday, June 27, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Eastern.

Arena Crown 2025 kicks off on Saturday, June 28, at MVP Arena with a Block Party starting at 11:00 am Eastern and running until doors open at 12:00 pm Eastern.

Starting at 1:00 pm Eastern, Arena Crown 2025 kicks off live on VICE TV and will be immediately followed by the trophy presentation.

