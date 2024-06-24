Arena Football League Welcomes Laurie Voke as VP of Sales

The Arena Football League is thrilled to announce the appointment of Laurie Voke as our new Vice President of Sales. Laurie brings over 25 years of experience as a senior Sales & Marketing Executive, with a rich and diverse background in sports and entertainment. Her extensive skill set includes relationship building, partner and account management, event development and execution, collaboration with creative and media agencies, budget oversight, day-to-day operations management, and revenue generation.

Laurie is a proven leader who has designed and executed numerous programs, projects, and campaigns from concept to completion. Her event planning expertise spans a wide range of settings, accommodating guests from 50 to over 1,000. Known as a connector, clear communicator, influencer, and rainmaker, Laurie has played a pivotal role in helping corporations secure new business relationships, reshape their strategies, and improve their bottom line. In her impressive career in the sports industry, she has achieved over $45 million in sponsorship sales.

A lifelong athlete and top 10 ranked national swimmer, Laurie has dedicated her professional career to building an extensive network within the sports community. Her greatest accomplishment is her four adult children, who have all successfully launched careers as professionals and athletes.

We are excited to have Laurie Voke join The Arena Football League team and look forward to her contributions to our continued growth and success.

For more information, please visit www.theafl.com.

