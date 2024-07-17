Arena Football League Confirms Championship Game Details

The Arena Football League (AFL) is confirming that the highly anticipated Arena Football League Championship game will take place on Friday, July 19th, at the American Dream. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 PM, and we are eagerly looking forward to an unforgettable event.

Chris Chetty, a dedicated and passionate leader of the AFL, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I love this league and jumped in to rescue it because I believe in its potential and its community." Chris, Jeff Fisher, and the dedicated AFL staff are unwavering in their commitment to the league's future, leading with integrity and vision.

We are fully focused on the upcoming championship game and ensuring it provides a thrilling experience for our fans, players, and partners. At this time, we will not be addressing any further rumors or speculations, as our priority is delivering an exceptional event.

We encourage everyone to join us for this monumental occasion and support their favorite teams. For official updates and statements from the AFL, please visit our website at theafl.com or contact our team.

