Arena Football Free Agency Starts Now

It's the time you've been waiting for Arena Football Fans! All announced teams for the 2025 Arena Football One Season may begin to sign any player not currently signed to a Letter of Intent.

The founding members of AF1 have been able to re-sign players who played for them in 2024. They have also been able to sign players who did not end 2024 on a roster.

Now, all eleven announced teams can begin signing any player not currently signed to an LOI with an Arena Football One team.

Arena Football One is excited to bring Arena Football back to cities across North America for our premier season in 2025. With established teams, experienced leadership, and a commitment to delivering an entertaining on-field product, AF1 is prepared to deliver a football experience fans will love.

New expansion candidates are still under consideration for the 2025 AF1 season. As soon as their application review is complete and they are voted into the league, they will be able to begin to sign players to contracts for the 2025 AF1 season.

Get ready for Arena Football and all your favorite players to return for the 2025 AF1 Season!

