April 24 Transactions Update

April 24, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for April 24, 2025.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Bailey Hale Salina K

The following players have been activated from injured reserve.

Adam Kruse Washington QB

RJ Jarrett Salina DB

The following players have been placed on the other league exempt list.

Henry Kellogg Salina DE

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents upon clearing waivers.

Ed Crouch Washington QB

Austin Neufield Salina K

