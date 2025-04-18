April 18 Transactions Update
April 18, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for April 18, 2025.
The following players have been signed to their respective teams for the 2025 AF1 season.
Larry Beavers Jr. Salina WR
Anthony Kennedy Salina OL
Aiden Ferguson Billings OL
Tahj Wright Billings DB
Tristen Vance Billings DB
The following players have been placed on injured reserve.
Kyle Jarvis Salina DL
The following players have been released and will be free agents once they clear waivers.
Anthony Duffy Salina WR
• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...
Arena Football One Stories from April 18, 2025
- April 18 Transactions Update - AF1
- Kats Disburse Wolfpack 68-20 - Nashville Kats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.