April 18 Transactions Update

April 18, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for April 18, 2025.

The following players have been signed to their respective teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Larry Beavers Jr. Salina WR

Anthony Kennedy Salina OL

Aiden Ferguson Billings OL

Tahj Wright Billings DB

Tristen Vance Billings DB

The following players have been placed on injured reserve.

Kyle Jarvis Salina DL

The following players have been released and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Anthony Duffy Salina WR

