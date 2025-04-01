April 1 Transactions Update

A new month and more transactions are on the way from your favorite AF1 teams! Here is the April 1, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have been activated from the Refused to Report list.

Danny Southwick Billings QB

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Rakeem Cato Nashville QB

