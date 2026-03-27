AF1 Transactions Update - March 27, 2026

Published on March 27, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Teams across the AF1 remain active in shaping their rosters, with Albany and Oceanside adding key pieces while Nashville made significant moves, including multiple signings and status updates.

Signings

Isaiah Hardy - Albany - OL - 6'5", 330 lb - West Virginia

Joseph Gordon - Oceanside - WR - 6'5", 234 lb - Grossmont College

Antoine Baylis - Nashville - DL - 6'2", 253 lb - Louisiana Lafayette

Trent Thompson - Nashville - FB - 6'2", 250 lb - UTEP

Zion Byrd - Nashville - OL - 6'3", 345 lb - Southeastern Oklahoma State

Dustin Kovalinka - Nashville - OL - 6'3", 330 lb - Greenville University

Omari Alexander - Nashville - DB - 5'10", 188 lb - Western Kentucky

Retired

Kevin Toote - Albany - OL - 6'2", 320 lb - Pace University

Physically Unable to Perform

Kyle Kaplan - Nashville - K - 6'2", 205 lb - Notre Dame College

Refused to Report

Brey Walker - Nashville - OL - 6'7", 380 lb - Texas State

Derrick Ziegler - Nashville - OL - 6'5", 370 lb - Northeast Mississippi

Desmond Maxwell - Nashville - FB - 6'2", 255 lb - Western Kentucky

Sean Trotter - Nashville - LB - 6'2", 250 lb - International

Justin Alexandre - Nashville - DL - 6'5", 275 lb - Incarnate Word

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







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