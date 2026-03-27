AF1 Transactions Update - March 27, 2026
Published on March 27, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Teams across the AF1 remain active in shaping their rosters, with Albany and Oceanside adding key pieces while Nashville made significant moves, including multiple signings and status updates.
Signings
Isaiah Hardy - Albany - OL - 6'5", 330 lb - West Virginia
Joseph Gordon - Oceanside - WR - 6'5", 234 lb - Grossmont College
Antoine Baylis - Nashville - DL - 6'2", 253 lb - Louisiana Lafayette
Trent Thompson - Nashville - FB - 6'2", 250 lb - UTEP
Zion Byrd - Nashville - OL - 6'3", 345 lb - Southeastern Oklahoma State
Dustin Kovalinka - Nashville - OL - 6'3", 330 lb - Greenville University
Omari Alexander - Nashville - DB - 5'10", 188 lb - Western Kentucky
Retired
Kevin Toote - Albany - OL - 6'2", 320 lb - Pace University
Physically Unable to Perform
Kyle Kaplan - Nashville - K - 6'2", 205 lb - Notre Dame College
Refused to Report
Brey Walker - Nashville - OL - 6'7", 380 lb - Texas State
Derrick Ziegler - Nashville - OL - 6'5", 370 lb - Northeast Mississippi
Desmond Maxwell - Nashville - FB - 6'2", 255 lb - Western Kentucky
Sean Trotter - Nashville - LB - 6'2", 250 lb - International
Justin Alexandre - Nashville - DL - 6'5", 275 lb - Incarnate Word
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
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