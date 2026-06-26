AF1 Transactions Update - June 25, 2026
Published on June 25, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
The transaction wire remained active as Washington, Minnesota, and Nashville continued making roster moves, with additions and status changes coming across multiple position groups.
Signings
Giovanni Williams - Washington - LB - 6'1", 233 lb - Miles College
Andrew Boyle - Washington - K - 6'2", 195 lb - Oregon
Pika Leota - Nashville - OL - 6'5", 330 lb - South Carolina
Austin Collier - Nashville - DL - 6'1", 255 lb - Tennessee Chattanooga
Recallable Reassignment
Jake Swirple - Nashville - OL - 6'2", 315 lb - Minot State
League Suspension
Cam'ron Dabney - Nashville - DB - 6'0", 190 lb - Western Carolina
Kennedy Nelson - Nashville - DL - 6'2", 270 lb - Davenport
Injured Reserve
Andre Williams - Minnesota - DB - 6'0", 205 lb - Dean JUCO
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
Arena Football One Stories from June 25, 2026
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