AF1 Transactions Update - June 25, 2026

Published on June 25, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The transaction wire remained active as Washington, Minnesota, and Nashville continued making roster moves, with additions and status changes coming across multiple position groups.

Signings

Giovanni Williams - Washington - LB - 6'1", 233 lb - Miles College

Andrew Boyle - Washington - K - 6'2", 195 lb - Oregon

Pika Leota - Nashville - OL - 6'5", 330 lb - South Carolina

Austin Collier - Nashville - DL - 6'1", 255 lb - Tennessee Chattanooga

Recallable Reassignment

Jake Swirple - Nashville - OL - 6'2", 315 lb - Minot State

League Suspension

Cam'ron Dabney - Nashville - DB - 6'0", 190 lb - Western Carolina

Kennedy Nelson - Nashville - DL - 6'2", 270 lb - Davenport

Injured Reserve

Andre Williams - Minnesota - DB - 6'0", 205 lb - Dean JUCO

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







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