AF1 Transactions Update - July 6, 2026

Published on July 6, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







It was one of the busiest days of the season as Kentucky underwent a major roster overhaul, while Albany and Michigan also announced player moves.

League Suspension

Darius Prince - Kentucky - WR - 6'1", 205 lb - Penn State

Zeke Rose - Kentucky - DL - 6'3", 310 lb - West Virginia

Melvin Hollins - Kentucky - OL - 6'2", 315 lb - Jackson State

Joe Powell - Kentucky - DB - 6'2", 210 lb - Globe Tech

Donovan Ollie - Kentucky - LB - 6'3", 205 lb - Colorado State

GeeMontae Peck - Kentucky - DL - 6'4", 305 lb - Davenport University

Bashu Delco - Kentucky - DB - 6'3", 205 lb - Fort Hays State

Ammon Lakip - Kentucky - K - 5'11", 185 lb - Oregon

Released

Shae Spencer - Kentucky - QB - 6'0", 190 lb - Keiser University

Jamezz Kimbrough - Kentucky - OL - 6'3", 305 lb - Central Michigan

Ryan Johnson - Kentucky - OL - 6'3", 305 lb - Youngstown State

Noah Buttiglieri - Kentucky - OL - 6'3", 315 lb - Delaware

Sidney Houston Jr. - Kentucky - DL - 6'2", 265 lb - Ball State

Joe Golden - Kentucky - DL - 6'4", 285 lb - Northern Colorado/Oregon State

KaRonce Higgins - Kentucky - WR - 6'2" - Southern Arkansas

Shiloh Flanigan - Kentucky - WR - 6'6", 215 lb - Sioux City

Freddie Booth-Lloyd - Kentucky - DL - 6'3", 320 lb - Temple

Jaohne Duggan - Michigan - DL - 6'3", 320 lb - Edinboro

Activated from Injured Reserve

Cornel Jones - Michigan - LB - 6'3", 245 lb - Purdue

Recallable Reassignment

Seth Robertson - Albany - DB - 5'11", 195 lb - Appalachian State

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







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