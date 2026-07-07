AF1 Transactions Update - July 6, 2026
Published on July 6, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
It was one of the busiest days of the season as Kentucky underwent a major roster overhaul, while Albany and Michigan also announced player moves.
League Suspension
Darius Prince - Kentucky - WR - 6'1", 205 lb - Penn State
Zeke Rose - Kentucky - DL - 6'3", 310 lb - West Virginia
Melvin Hollins - Kentucky - OL - 6'2", 315 lb - Jackson State
Joe Powell - Kentucky - DB - 6'2", 210 lb - Globe Tech
Donovan Ollie - Kentucky - LB - 6'3", 205 lb - Colorado State
GeeMontae Peck - Kentucky - DL - 6'4", 305 lb - Davenport University
Bashu Delco - Kentucky - DB - 6'3", 205 lb - Fort Hays State
Ammon Lakip - Kentucky - K - 5'11", 185 lb - Oregon
Released
Shae Spencer - Kentucky - QB - 6'0", 190 lb - Keiser University
Jamezz Kimbrough - Kentucky - OL - 6'3", 305 lb - Central Michigan
Ryan Johnson - Kentucky - OL - 6'3", 305 lb - Youngstown State
Noah Buttiglieri - Kentucky - OL - 6'3", 315 lb - Delaware
Sidney Houston Jr. - Kentucky - DL - 6'2", 265 lb - Ball State
Joe Golden - Kentucky - DL - 6'4", 285 lb - Northern Colorado/Oregon State
KaRonce Higgins - Kentucky - WR - 6'2" - Southern Arkansas
Shiloh Flanigan - Kentucky - WR - 6'6", 215 lb - Sioux City
Freddie Booth-Lloyd - Kentucky - DL - 6'3", 320 lb - Temple
Jaohne Duggan - Michigan - DL - 6'3", 320 lb - Edinboro
Activated from Injured Reserve
Cornel Jones - Michigan - LB - 6'3", 245 lb - Purdue
Recallable Reassignment
Seth Robertson - Albany - DB - 5'11", 195 lb - Appalachian State
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
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