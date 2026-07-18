AF1 Transactions Update - July 17, 2026

Published on July 17, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Nashville made several roster updates, placing five players on injured reserve as the team continues to manage its roster heading into the last week of the regular season.

Injured Reserve

Dwayne Thompson II - Nashville - DB - 6'0", 195 lb - Valdosta State

Kendyl Williams - Nashville - WR - 5'7", 155 lb - Lawrence Tech

Desmond Maxwell - Nashville - FB - 6'2", 255 lb - Western Kentucky

Austin Collier - Nashville - DL - 6'1", 255 lb - University of Tennessee Chattanooga

Jeremy Martin - Nashville - OL - 6'4", 345 lb - Limestone University

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.